Back to school giveaway brings two women back to Lima

Two women who are originally from Lima, came back home to help support the community.
Travica Mills and Brittany McDonald are two Lima natives who have traveled from Columbus and Tennessee just to give back to the community they grew up in.
On Saturday, they were at Faurot Park handing out back to school bags and lunches for free. They’ve had some help from the community with donations, even one person stopping by to drop off bookbags during the event, but they mainly went out of pocket to hold this donation.
Mills says, “Naturally, I just enjoy giving back. With a nursing background of 15 years, it’s just natural, something that I’ve always loved to do, so when the young lady that I’m doing it with reached out to me, came up with the idea, I thought it was great and we connected, and we put it together.”
The back-to-school bags included some hygiene products and school supplies to get kids started in the new school year.