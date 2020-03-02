Bad wiring may be cause of house fire that injured two firefighters

The Lima Fire Department battled a difficult blaze this morning that injured a couple of firefighters.

Firefighters were called out about 5:15 a.m. Two firefighters were injured putting out a house fire at 512 Faurot Avenue. They were treated for non-life threatening injuries and have already been released from the hospital. The investigator says the fire started in the living room wall and spread into the second floor. It is suspected it was an electrical fire from bad wiring. No one was home when the fire started. The fire remains under investigation to confirm the cause.

 

