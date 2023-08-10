Banquet celebrates a successful first year for the Summer Youth Connect program

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima church held a banquet to celebrate the first summer of a new youth program.
Fourth Street Missionary Church has wrapped up their first-ever Summer Youth Connect program. Since June, young people aged three to nineteen years old have come once a week to find guidance from both the Bible and adult role models. Over forty kids participated, and the hope is that the program teaches them skills and life lessons to grow into successful members of the community. The banquet's guest speaker was a Lima native who went on to excel in the field of law, in part thanks to her faith.
"One of the real special experiences that we had was seeing the older kids start to relate to the younger kids and start to teach them and work with them. So the younger kids looked up to these older youth, and that was just a real great experience that they shared together," said Yvonne Jones, the coordinator of Summer Youth Connect.
"I know I've done vacation bible schools and camps like this almost all my life growing up. And it's able to help keep you with other students and other kids that are like-minded, and even if it's not, it puts you in an environment where you're going to be around different people. And that's something that's going to help your perspective and it gives you a good, strong foundation and hopefully lifelong connections to keep you going," said guest speaker Chenelle Smith, who now works as the assistant attorney general in the criminal trials division for the state of Alabama.
Though summer is over, the program will continue to offer support and guidance to their students throughout the year.