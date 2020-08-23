Barbecue dinner fundraiser held to support Lima Symphony Orchestra

Residents were able to get a barbecue dinner while helping out a local symphony.
Friends of Symphony held a Barbecue Fundraiser on Sunday in order to raise money for the Lima Symphony Orchestra. Cars lined up the parking lot of Shawnee Plaza in order to support the fundraiser.
Organizers state that they hope to raise over $25,000 this year to support the symphony. For the last two years, Friends of Symphony has raised $20,000.
"That is our main purpose for the friends of symphony... to raise money and help fund symphony activities." said Joe Warnement, President of Friends of Symphony.
Fat Kid Barbecue provided the meals for the event.
A fall mum sale is currently planned for later this year. More information on the event can be found on the Friends of Symphony website.