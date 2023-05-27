Bath community surprises recovering Zack Carlson with birthday parade

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Bath students and community members organized a special birthday surprise for one of their own who is recovering from a dirt bike accident.
Escorted by a Bath Township fire truck, dozens of people took part in a parade to wish a happy 18th birthday to Zack Carlson. The drive-by was a surprise to Zack and most of his family, and many of the vehicles dropped off gifts like balloons, homemade cards, and cupcakes.
The idea came from Lauren Cunningham, a student who graduated with Zack this year. As a cancer survivor, Lauren wanted to make sure that Zack received the same community support that she did when she was ill.
"I started last Friday, and I posted it on Facebook. I blocked him and his mom and his dad. His dad knows about it, but I posted about it, then a created a group, an event, and I started sending it to people on all social media and telling his friends 'You need to tell everyone about this,'" she explained.
This is just one of the many times the community has come together to do something for Zack since the accident, and the family is moved by their kindness.
"Everybody was happy to be here and at least see him home and outside. And the community has done so well. They just surrounded him, open arms, loved him, so, just congratulations, and happy birthday to Zachary," said his grandmother, Connie Brown.
From all of us at Your Hometown Stations, Happy 18th birthday Zack.