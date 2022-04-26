Bath High School Senior receives Lima Kiwanis Ronald Richards Scholarship

It’s seen as one of the most prestigious awards that a music student can get, and the Lima Kiwanis Club has been giving them for 61 years.
Seniors from twelve area schools receiving the John Philip Sousa Band Award. What makes it so important is that they are selected by their peers because of their leadership and talent.
Those students are Julie Moeller from Allen East, Amari Junkins from Bath, Eli Okuley and Elizabeth Frazier from Bluffton, Alexis Gossett from Delphos Jefferson, Madison Burkholder from Elida, Maddison Campbell and Zillian Decker from Liberty Christian, Nick Chambers from Lima Central Catholic, Richard Lee from Lima Senior, Johnny Jackson from Perry, Tessa Mulcahy from Shawnee, Ava Boedicker from Spencerville, and Kaylee Linhart from Temple Christian.
The Kiwanis also presenting the Ronald Richards Young Music Scholarship to Bath High School’s Caiden Bush whose instrument is his voice and singing is a big part of his life.
Caiden Bush adds, “It’s extremely important. I mean this is something that follows me around wherever I go. It’s an everyday thing. You don’t quit it, it’s emotional, it’s something I do to bring pride to my community, my school. it’s just incredibly important to me and I’m so glad it’s a part of my life.”
Bush received a $4,000 scholarship and plans to attend Ohio Northern University majoring in Music Education with a minor in Theatre.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.