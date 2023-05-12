Bath Local School students invite community to Relay for Life

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Relay for Life brought the Bath community together while delivering an important message.
Bath Local Schools hosted the Relay for Life held at their track circle, the event was brought to the school thanks to work from students and teachers, cancer survivors also walked during the event and were supported by those who attended. The event hopes to teach students about the mission of Relay for Life, as well as recognize survivors of cancer.
"We have some students that are affected by it, some employees, Lauren Cunningham has been an outstanding student who has organized at Apollo Relay for Life, she organized it this year," stated Rich Dackin, Bath Local Schools superintendent. "Laurie Griffiths has helped out here and set up this one for this year, we just have different people from the community always stepping up for a great cause."
Students from multiple grades in the district participated in the walk.