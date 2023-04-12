Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department personnel will be conducting spring fire hydrant maintenance and flushing on all township hydrants beginning Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Testing will last about three weeks.
Residents may notice discoloration of water when the flushing takes place in their neighborhood. If you experience a discoloration of water, turn on your plumbing fixtures until the water runs clear. It is best to run an outdoor fixture, or a cold-water tap in a laundry tub or bathtub first until the water runs clear and then run water from other fixtures.
The fire department realizes that hydrant flushing may cause some inconvenience, however, the flushing program is necessary to maintain a good water supply for firefighting and to ensure that the hydrants are in good working order. The community’s cooperation with the annual fire hydrant flushing program is appreciated.