Bath Township Fire and Allen County EMA work to clean up diesel from a leaking semi

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A semi leaking fuel has caused emergency crews to work throughout the day in Lima.

The Bath Township Fire Department says that a semi traveling on Findlay Road was forced to stop after a mechanical failure caused diesel to leak from its tank onto the roadway. Crews from the fire department, as well as the Allen County Emergency Management Agency, were on the scene to contain the leak -- however, some of the fuel entered a nearby storm drain. Efforts are currently underway to draw the fuel out of it. There currently is no timetable on how long crews will work on scene.

