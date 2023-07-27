July 27, 2023 Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: The Black Swamp Area Council’s Exploring Division is excited to announce a collaboration with the Bath Township Fire Department. This will enable local youth to get hands-on career experience in the field of fire/ems alongside professionals at the department.
The Post is taking applications now. They may be picked up at the fire station located at 1787 N. Dixie Hwy., Lima, Ohio 45801. Students ages 14-20 who have completed the 8th grade are invited to join. All students must be residents of Bath Township or attend Bath Local Schools. For questions regarding the program or for how to apply, contact Alexandra Patterson at 567- 538-209 or alex.patterson@scouting.org. The registration fee for this post is $62.00 and provides all participants with general liability insurance.
The purpose of this program is to give students information and experiences associated with a career in firefighting, paramedic, and related areas. Meetings will be held once a month from Sept. 2023 – May 2024 and will consist of hands-on activities and tours of facilities. Firefighting activities will include fire science, safety, hoses and water systems, and use of the self-contained breathing apparatus. EMS activities will include taking vitals, triage, first aid and CPR, as well as advanced skills such as starting an IV and protecting an airway.
Bath Township Fire Department Fire Chief, Joseph Kitchen, believes that this program will help with developing future professionals in the Fire/EMS career field, “We are excited to help introduce our profession to the next generation.”
This will be the first Exploring Fire/EMS Post in the Black Swamp Area Council’s 13-county coverage area. The Council’s Exploring program provides hands-on career experiences to youth throughout Northwest Ohio with a variety of Posts.