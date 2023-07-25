Bath Township Fire Department nationally recognized for heart attack and stroke care

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The Bath Township Fire Department has been nationally recognized for its commitment to providing excellent care for heart attacks and strokes.
The EMS staff of the department was given the "American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Achievement Award" for their dedication to providing fast, research-based care to people experiencing severe heart attacks and strokes. The award specifically highlights the efforts of pre-hospital providers in on-scene care and emphasizes their contributions to patient care.
"It's really important for our paramedics to have the latest equipment and the best training to be able to identify quickly in the field when somebody's having a heart attack, to be able to communicate that to the hospital as quick as possible, to get them stabilized, and sometimes we actually bypass the emergency room, and these patients are going straight to the cath lab. The chances of survival are so much greater when somebody dials 911 and gets appropriate, advanced ems care," stated Chief Joe Kitchen, Bath Fire Department.
Chief Kitchen added that although they don't work for awards, witnessing his team receive recognition for their diligent efforts is more than gratifying.
Emergency medical services staff can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone goes to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to provide resuscitation efforts to someone whose heart has stopped. People who arrive by ambulance may also receive faster treatment at the hospital.
Mission: Lifeline EMS® is the American Heart Association's national initiative to advance the system of care for patients with high-risk, time-sensitive disease states, such as severe heart attacks and strokes. The program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment — starting from when 911 is called, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Optimal care for heart attack and stroke patients takes coordination between the individual prehospital providers and health care systems.
The Mission: Lifeline EMS achievement award focuses on agencies’ on-scene care, bringing to the forefront the collaboration and contributions to patient care for prehospital providers.
“Bath Township Fire Department is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Chief Joseph Kitchen. “The Mission: Lifeline program puts proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis so patients have the best possible chance of survival.”
About Mission: Lifeline
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® program helps hospitals and emergency medical services develop systems of care that follow proven standards and procedures for acute coronary syndrome patients. The program works by mobilizing teams across the continuum of care to implement American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology clinical treatment guidelines. For more information, visit heart.org.