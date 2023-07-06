Bath Township Fire Department says a dehumidifier is suspected cause of a basement fire

BATH TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A basement fire caused a large amount of smoke to fill a Bath Township home.
Bath Township firefighters responded to 5359 Wolfe Road for a working basement fire around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowners noticed the fire coming from the basement and were able to get out of the house just before the firefighters arrived. The fire was quickly contained but smoke filled much of the basement. Bath Fire Chief Joe Kitchen says there was around $20,000 in damage. The fire was ruled accidental and appears to have started in the area of a dehumidifier.
July 6, 2023, Press Release from the Chief Joseph Kitchen, Bath Township Fire Department: The Bath Township Fire Department responded to 5359 Wolfe Road after receiving a 911 call for a basement fire at 12:24 P.M. on July 6, 2023. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the basement and were able to extinguish the fire within approximately 15 minutes.
The residence is owned by Hans and Betty Blumenstein who were home at the time of the fire. According to the owner, the property is insured.
Fire officials estimate the damage to be approximately $10,000 to the house and an additional $10,000 in contents was damaged.
The fire was ruled accidental and appears that the origin was in the immediate area of a dehumidifier.
Additional apparatus and personnel responded to the scene from American Township Fire Department, Cairo-Monroe Township Fire Department, and Beaverdam-Richland Township Fire Department.
There were no injuries to the residents or to firefighters