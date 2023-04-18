Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township, Allen County, Ohio - The Bath Township Fire Department is pleased to partner with HEALing Communities to help reduce opioid-related deaths in our community by participating in their naloxone leave behind program. Bath Township EMS personnel will now have the ability to provide naloxone kits to people in need through a partnership with Allen County Public Health and Project Dawn.
The HEALing Communities Study’s goal is to significantly reduce opioid-related overdose deaths and increase distribution of naloxone, access and utilization of medication for opioid use disorder, and increase safer prescribing of opioids. Allen County is part of the HEALing Communities Study, along with 17 other counties in Ohio, and communities in Kentucky, New York, and Massachusetts. The HEALing Communities Study is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as part of the NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) initiative. Funding for each county taking part in Ohio will be used to engage community members in developing a data-driven approach to implement evidence-based practices. In addition, health communications campaigns aiming to increase naloxone awareness and reduce stigma associated with medications for opioid use disorder will be conducted.
Bath Township Platoon Chief Crystal Plumpe stated, “We feel that this program will give access to life saving naloxone to families in Bath Township who have loved ones who may be struggling with opioid addiction.”