Bath township intersection set to be converted to four-way stop

An intersection in Bath Township will be seeing changes next week.
The Allen County Engineer's Office announced plans to implement traffic pattern changes to the intersection of Thayer Road and Bluelick Road. The location will now be converted into a four-way stop.
The Allen County Engineer, Brion E. Rhodes, states that the purpose of the change is to improve safety by addressing the higher traffic counts being witnessed on Thayer Road.
The plan is to start the process of the traffic change this coming Monday. Warning signs will be installed in advance to alert motorists of the upcoming change.