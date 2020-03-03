Bath Township Trustees approve resolution for overlay off of State Route 309

The Bath Township Trustees have officially passed an overlay resolution they believe will bring future growth in the Lost Creek area. The proposed overlay would cover State Route 309 between Saratoga Avenue and west of Devonshire Drive.

Bath Township Trustees approve resolution for overlay off of State Route 309

It would allow someone who buys a residential property in the area to change it into a commercial space as long it meets approved guidelines. Current homeowners would not be affected by the overlay unless they decide to sell their property.

Bath Township Trustees approve resolution for overlay off of State Route 309

The trustees have been working on this proposal for close to a year. They say this overlay will help provide protections on the types and quality of future development without changing the current zoning.

“We think it’s going to protect that area’s residential section and also allow a type of develop that is going to allow a type of development that’s going to be a lot higher quality on an extremely busy corridor,” said Bob Sielschott, a Bath Township trustee.

Although the trustees believe this overlay will benefit the Lost Creek area, one resident says it could really hurt it.

“We just don’t believe for the other 100 homes that are left that that’s good,” said Ruth Hollenbacher, a Bath Township resident. “It’s just not. You just don’t put a business up against a residential area and have the residential area thrive.”

Hollenbacher says she'll be meeting with an attorney to file a referendum. If that is successful, the issue will be on the ballot in the fall. If not, the overlay will go into effect within 30 days.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Camri Nelson is a Multimedia Journalist at Your Hometown Stations. She is a graduate of The University of Cincinnati and has earned a B.A in Journalism.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.