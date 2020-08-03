Bath Township Trustees are holding virtual public meetings to discuss a proposed tax increase to motor vehicle registrations.
Their resolution would add an additional $5 to vehicle registrations for those living in the township. Two meetings are scheduled to hear the public's feed back on the proposal. The first meeting is tomorrow and the second is next Monday. Both are at 6:30 in the evening. The tax would generate $12,000 to $13,000 with that money going towards road improvements and maintenance in the township. One trustee says they are taking this approach to avoid having to go to a levy.
"The reason we're is--Bill Degen's another trustee at Bath and we're s lucky to have him and his depth of knowledge of roads and that and that type of thing," said Bob Sielschott, a Bath Township Trustee. "And he was pointing out that 10 to 15 years ago you could pave three miles of road for what it costs to pave one (mile) now."
The trustees could vote on the matter later in the month, but it wouldn't go in effect until 2021.