It may seem hard to believe, but there are scammers that are taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Cheryl Parson with the West Central Ohio Better Business Bureau says people should be on the lookout for emails or other kinds of messages claiming to have some kind of cure for COVID-19, or are asking for personal information or a donation. Parson says to ignore those messages, and always look into who might be asking for donations.
"The best thing to do is just delete those [messages] right away, don’t even respond back," Parson said. "If you receive something about a charity, because everyone wants to help out right now, always check that charity out with us first before you give, because there are a lot of bogus charities out there."
Parson says you can also log onto their website to check if a certain charity is a scam or not.