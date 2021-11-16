BBB discusses holiday shopping tips and scam prevention

The Lima Kiwanis Club heard more about holiday shopping safety tips and potential scams to look out for.
The Lima branch of the Better Business Bureau spoke with the Kiwanis on Tuesday afternoon to discuss avoiding scams that pop up this time of year, like fake charities and people asking for gift cards over the phone.
They also talked about things that people can keep in mind while holiday shopping - especially as many shoppers will be completing their lists online this year.
"If people are shopping online, consider only using your credit card for your transactions, don’t save your information on sites, and just double check URLs to make sure you’re never putting all of your public information out there so that people can’t use it," said Reghan Winkler, executive director of BBB of Lima.
The BBB also recommends keeping any big holiday purchases out of plain sight from windows or doors.