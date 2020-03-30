BBB warning of COVID-19 scams dealing with future stimulus checks

The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scammer taking advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The agency says that there are people getting calls or emails from individuals who claim to be from the Center for Disease Control or Homeland Security. The scammers are saying to qualify for the stimulus payments they are asked several questions, including for people’s social security and bank account numbers. The BBB reminds consumers that they will not need to take a test or give out any personal information to get their stimulus check.
The BBB says senior citizens are also getting calls telling them to call a fake “Coronavirus Hotline” and offering them a home COVID-19 testing kit. But to get the kit, scammers are asking seniors citizens for personal information. There are no home coronavirus testing kits. If you get a questionable call you are asked to call the Better Business Bureau at 419-223-7010