BBB warns of social media quizzes

You may have seen those quizzes or surveys on social media that ask you to answer questions about your past, but the Better Business Bureau says that those quizzes could spell trouble for you.
If you see posts asking you to answer questions about things like places you've lived, your mother's maiden name, or where you were born, the BBB says to think twice about filling those out, as hackers could use that information to build a profile and hack into your account.
"These scammers can use that information to either get into your account and cause a lot of problems, or set up accounts using that information," said Cheryl Parson, Branch President of BBB West Central Ohio. "You have to be really careful with what you do on social media - I know the quizzes look really fun to do, but it’s just very dangerous."
The BBB also recommends that you keep an eye out for suspicious activity on social media, and watch what links you click on.