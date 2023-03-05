BBQ sale donates 100% of proceeds to family of late Matt Myers

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The community showed up big to support the family of Matt Myers.
Shawnee Township Fire Department and Fat Kid BBQ held a chicken dinner fundraiser Sunday afternoon. 100% of the proceeds from sales were donated to the family of Matt Myers, a Shawnee Township firefighter who passed last month after a battle with respiratory illness.
The fire department says that the money raised will help the family continue to survive and that a lot of what they're going through is expensive. The number of cars lined up to do their part was overwhelming and showed just how many people stand with the Myers family.
"The amount of people showing up to this is a testament to what the man was like. We're very fortunate to have the community that we work in. They stepped up big for us. They've came to the fire station, they've thanked us, and they were along the roads when we were taking our friend to the cemetery. It's meant a lot," said Battalion Chief John Norris of the Shawnee Township Fire Department.
Matt Myers had served with the Shawnee Township Fire Department since 2000.