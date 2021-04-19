Be sure to take new annual plants indoors to protect them from incoming low temperatures

Old man winter is predicted to make an appearance this week as snow and temperatures dropping well below freezing expected mid-week.
With the warmer temperatures, the last week or so, many avid gardeners made their way out to greenhouses over the weekend to purchase plants. But was it too soon to make that investment? Master Gardeners are saying to bring those nursery plants indoors as they won’t make it through this hard freeze.
Allen County Master Gardener Gretchen Staley explains, “The soil temperatures is what people forget. Today at my house the soil temp was 47 degrees and after 3 days of hard freeze that’s going to go down and that is a real shock to those plants.”
Soil temps vary depending on the plant and 60 degrees is a good average. Staley says perennials should be fine as they are used to the Ohio weather. Sadly, though the color show we have been having with blooming trees will come to an end as the cold snap will nip the blooms.