The transformation is underway to completely change the purpose of a longtime city park.
This is what the Bear Pit Playground in Faurot Park looked like less than a year ago. And thanks to a donation from the Estate of former Lima resident Gloria Jean Lawrence this is what it will become. She left the city a half-million dollars to go to the city parks which is going toward this project. Construction and installation of equipment is currently ongoing at the park. These improvements at Bear Pit Playground will turn it into a destination spot for residents.
Deputy Public Works Director Ric Stolly explains, “This is something new, this is something that’s out there. We wanted to build for the future. It’s going to have a poured and play surface. It’s going to have all different types of recreational activities embossed and throughout the system. It’s going to have something for everyone. For the old and the young. When we started doing our studies, we found out that parents and grandparents don’t come to the park and sit on a bench and watch the kids play they interact as well.”
The city has been doing a multiyear project that has been upgrading many of the city parks. Stolly says they hope to have this playground completed by mid-July.
