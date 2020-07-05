The temperature went clear up into the 90s making for one sweltering day in Northwestern Ohio. For those who couldn’t bear the heat, they set out to beat the heat. Families ventured out to local city pools like the one in Wapakoneta to take a dip.
Kalia Schlanker, the assistant manager at the Wapakoneta Waterpark says, “We had a little bit of a slow start to the season, I think people were hesitant to come out with the coronavirus, but the past week it’s been really nice weather and there’s been lines out the door for both sessions.”
And what would make the day even better after a swim in the pool?
“Gotta have ice cream and swimming, that’s summertime for America right there,” says Scott Elsass, a resident of Wapak who was at the waterpark with his grand kids.
Over in Delphos, the Creamery had constant lines of people trying to keep cool while also getting their sweet tooth fix.
Joshua Kerby and his family decided to swing by the creamery after a long day of swimming at the delphos pool.
“It’s been a long time coming for us, we live in Columbus now so we got the zoos opening up and stuff like that and we can’t take her to do this kind of stuff yet," says Kerby. "All the pools are still closed.”
Some parts of Ohio, like Columbus, still have heavier covid restrictions in place, so coming to Delphos for the weekend for this Columbus resident was a treat to him and his family.