After near record highs of 85-90° on Monday, a cold front will usher in a cooler flow today, although still warmer than normal. A few clouds this morning, then becoming completely sunny during the afternoon. Highs should range from 75-80°, and winds will be lighter at 5-10 mph from the northeast.
Expect a pleasant, clear evening with temperatures falling fast into the 60s after sunset. Lows will bottom out around 50° for Wednesday morning.
A truly terrific stretch of weather us upon us for the next several days. We find ourselves in a blocking pattern, meaning weather features are stuck in place for a while. Expect cool mornings near 50°, then warm afternoons with daily highs well into the 70s. We do have a storm system over the Plains, and that will bring our next chance of rain over the weekend.
Our current 7 day forecast brings rain into the forecast by Saturday night, but there are still timing differences in the data. If this blocking pattern breaks down faster or holds on longer, that impacts how soon rain returns. Right now, Sunday looks like the best chance to see showers. Some additional rain chances linger next week as an upper low spins over the area.