A dry and more comfortable start to our Friday. A light north wind will continue ushering in drier and pleasant air throughout the day. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
The evening hours will be beautiful for any outdoor plans! Temperatures will fall to the lower 70s by 8pm, and already middle 60s by 10pm. Actual lows will settle in the upper to middle 50s daybreak Saturday!
More nice weather is expected Saturday. Sunshine may get dimmed at times due to clouds blowing off of storms in Illinois, but we will not have to worry about any precipitation reaching us. Data suggests a return to mostly sunny skies during the evening. Highs should reach the upper 70s to near 80°.
A front will bring a few widely scattered showers or storms Sunday, mainly during the hours of 12PM-6PM. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise, and the showers will be brief in nature. Highs again in the upper 70s to near 80°.
Pleasant weather much of next week. Temperatures start off in the 70s for highs, then slowly creep back into the lower 80s late in the week. Other than a stray shower or two midweek, the pattern looks quite dry.