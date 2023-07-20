Bed racers brave difficult tasks to win donation to charity of choice at Wapakoneta's Summer Moon Festival

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The heavy downpour wasn't the toughest thing the bed racers at Wapakoneta's Summer Moon Festival had to endure Thursday evening.
Teams of five had a gauntlet of challenges to push their wheeled beds to and complete quicker than their opponents. With some tasks that involved being doused with powder and mystery liquids, the water guns from the crowd were more than welcomed by competitors.
Most difficult of all was the eating challenge. Alone or taking turns with teammates, each group had to eat an entire onion marinated in hot sauce. In place of a traditional prize, winners choose a good cause to receive a donation.
"The charity we are going to donate to if we win is a skin cancer foundation charity because we are DOCS Dermatology and we surveil for skin cancer on a lot of patients and we are a preventative skin cancer treatment option," said Nicole Richard, who competed for the DOCS Dermatology team.
"Our strategy will be to work together as best we can, have specific jobs so everybody knows what they're doing, and hopefully be the fastest team and win," added her teammate, Haley Zwiebel.
The festival continues on Friday with the opening of the Moon Market.