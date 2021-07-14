Beer to be sold again during Allen County Fair grandstand events

The Allen County Fair will see an addition that proved successful in the past to a couple of its popular grandstand events.
The fair will be offering Budweiser products inside the grandstand during the Brad Paisley concert and harness races only. The alcoholic beverages will only be available in the grandstand and cannot be taken anywhere else on the fairgrounds.
The Allen County Fair Board President, Brad Core, says they raised around $50,000 from beer sales during the first year offered in 2019. Those proceeds went towards capital improvements on the grounds, which they plan to do again this year.
"[The funds] were used for things like adding air conditioning to the youth exhibits building where the 4H booths and that are held during the fair," Core explains. "Additional fans in like the rabbit barn, new removable pens for one of the hog barns. So, just things that have needed to be done on the grounds that that extra income can help improve."
Core says there are still plenty of tickets left for the Brad Paisley Concert. Tickets and more can be found on their website, allencofair.com.