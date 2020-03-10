Before trial begins, Justin Meeks pleaded no contest to kidnapping UNOH student

A Lima man scheduled to have a trial on Tuesday agreed to a negotiated plea before the trial could begin.
Justin Meeks entered pleas of no contest to kidnapping, robbery, and extortion. Based on the facts of the case, the judge found Meeks guilty on all charges. Meeks was in a traffic crash back on Feb. 4, 2018, on Allentown Road with James Featherstone. He followed Featherstone to UNOH, hit and forced Featherstone into his car. Meeks took $25 from him and his phone. Then Meeks forced him to an ATM where got another $60 before putting Featherstone back in his car.
"The victim was told that he needed to produce more money," Randall Basinger said, assistant Allen County Prosecutor. "Threats were being made during this period that he would either be harmed and or killed. He was told that he had one week to get an additional $700, threatened him as to what would happen if he didn't get the money."
The state said they have surveillance videos to back up the facts. Meeks will be sentenced on April 20.