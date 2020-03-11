Being prepared and cautious during COVID-19 threat

A 4th patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 21 more are being tested for the disease, including one person in Mercer County. But local officials are trying to ease any fears, by saying being prepared and taking precautions will help us deal with any future situation.
With cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Ohio, Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn says the community is following the lead of Governor Mike DeWine.
“Yesterday we learned about Governor DeWine’s recommendations and really the overarching purpose of this is to limit people's exposure in crowds limit those large gatherings where people are close together and germs can spread easily,” says Luhn.
Allen County, and the entire state of Ohio, is taking these recommendations seriously. Colleges and universities across the state are temporarily switching to online classes, athletic events will limit spectators to just family members. Religious institutions are being urged to consider limiting practices that could spread germs. Individuals are also being discouraged from visiting nursing homes and adult and juvenile correctional facilities are not currently allowing visitors. These are all measures Lima Mayor David Berger is asking the community to consider.
“We also want to encourage other organizations to think seriously about the kinds of opportunities they have to rethink whether it’s necessary for their gatherings to occur or for them to occur in,” adds Berger.
As for how individuals can take their own preventative measures, Luhn says there are several.
“Stay home when you're sick actually that helps you and others wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, try not to touch your face,” states Luhn. “In households, if people are sick, kind of keep them separated from everyone else and the sharing cups or towels and some of those things should be discouraged right now.”
Though the World Health Organization declaring Wednesday that the spread of the coronavirus is now a pandemic, Mayor Berger says Allen County is taking the necessary steps to decrease the spread and impact of the disease.
“We should not be panicked,” adds Berger. “We just need to be thoughtful and deliberate thinking through our calendars thinking through how we interact everything from minimizing handshakes to washing your hands, those are really important steps.”