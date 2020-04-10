Bella Notta's and Councilman Glenn team up to help students struggling during school closure

A Lima city councilman collaborates with a Lima business to help students with schoolwork during this difficult time.
Derry Glenn and Bella Notta's have teamed up to package and donate over 600 bags of school supplies to Allen County students. They can be picked up in front of Bella Notta's on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Glenn is also searching for electronic donations from businesses to help students without a way to do their homework during the school closures. Glenn said he's working to assist people with filling out their census. He said he's received many calls that people are confused by the process.
"The census (is) very important because we've got to get that in," Glenn said, 6th ward city councilman. "So, we want to help people out. Got some volunteers, want to help out. Same way with the kids helping with school work. I got some retired school teachers just willing to help them out."
Bella Notta's has helped out other ways too. They provided pizzas consistently for both Lima hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's hard to ask people for donations right now because a lot of people don't have jobs right now," Crystal Gorman said, owner of Bella Notta's. "That's why the people that do and the people that can, we all have to come together and we have to take care of each other, right now. I mean, that's the biggest thing is we all have to take care of each other."
Bella Notta's is accepting school supply donations or monetary donations to get pizzas to the hospitals. To pick up school supplies Saturday, pull in front of the restaurant, stay in your car and supplies will be brought to you.
For more information or to organize donations you can call Derry Glenn at 419-905-9572.