Temperatures have turned much cooler behind a cold front that passed through on Monday. Temperatures early Tuesday fell to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 60s to around 70° with mostly sunny skies. Get outside and enjoy.
Expect another very pleasant night ahead with lows in the 50s.
Skies will turn mostly cloudy for Wednesday due to a weak disturbance passing by. A shower could reach areas northwest of Lima, but most of the area should remain dry. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.
Thursday looks dry and much warmer with highs in the middle 80s.
The pattern looks to turn unsettled by the weekend as a front stalls out over the region. Scattered showers and storms could arrive by Friday, with daily scattered storms from the weekend through the first half of next week. Where the front stalls will determine where the most numerous activity sets up. Data shows Indiana and Illinois to receive 3-5"+ of rain over the next week, with totals locally more in the 1-3" range. Of course, this could be lower or higher depending on the front placement. Check back for updates over the coming days.