Bernie Moreno makes a campaign stop in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An Ohio businessman is trying again to become a U.S. Senator for Ohio.
Bernie Moreno made a stop at Kewpee to talk to voters about his latest Senate run. He dropped out of the senate race in 2022 after former President Trump asked him to because of the large number of Republican candidates running for the seat that was won by JD Vance. Now, the car dealership owner believes that he is the candidate that could unseat long-time Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.
"I have done something in my life, where I have had to rely on my own skills and I was accountable for success or failure. He's gotten a government paycheck his whole life regardless of whether he succeeded or failed and by the way, failed," says Bernie Moreno, who is running for U.S. Senator for Ohio. "He hasn't accomplice anything of the things he said he was going to do. The middle class of this country here in Allen County are doing worst as result of Sherrod Brown in Washington D.C. He himself said in 1992, that if you are in Washington D.C. more than ten years you are a crook. The one thing that he said that was accurate."
As of now the only other Republican to declare his intention to run for the seat is State Senator Matt Dolan.