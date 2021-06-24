Best eats & sweet treats at the Putnam County Fair

It’s fair season in West Central Ohio, and there are plenty of reasons why local fairgrounds draw crowds of people for the week. There's livestock, games, rides, and maybe the most anticipated, the food. I set out to ask the important questions at the Putnam County Fair: what’s your favorite fair food?
There were a number of different favorites among the fairgoers on Thursday.
“Make sure to stop and get some fried veggies, that's what we came for was the food”
“My favorite fair food is cotton candy”
“Funnel cakes, funnel cakes, funnel cakes.”
“My favorite fair food is dippin' dots. My Favorite fair food is snow cones.”
The smell of Deep fried, sugary goodness filled the air down the midway, tempting every fairgoer to indulge in some of the foods that they only see once a year during the fair.
Cornered in between the classic corn dog stand and fresh cut fry booth was the Pandora Gilboa Boosters. Every year they serve up breakfast, lunch and dinner options to raise money for their school.
This year, they’re offering a brand new menu item that just might become a new favorite for people seeking out unique tastes at the fair.
Jodi Schroeder, the principal of grades K-8 at Pandora Gilboa says, “The Rocket Burger, that is a new one this year. It was actually created by one of our high school students who's going into culinary arts, and so we’re excited to serve that up to anybody because it’s a good burger.”
I was lucky enough to try the burger for myself. While I was at a loss for words on how to describe the flavors of the cheeseburger topped with caramelized onions, melted cheese sauce and a jalapeno jam, one fairgoer said it perfectly.
Donald Knarr, from Lima says, “It tastes really good, and the sauce on there was really great. You know it’s a good sandwich when it takes three napkins to wipe your face.”
Even when you finish the burger, your experience isn’t over as it leaves traces of the jalapeno sauce lingering in your mouth.
Knarr's wife Sandra says, “It was very good and the toppings have a slight burn to them so you get this aftertaste that goes on for a while. But yeah, I would recommend them.”
We can thank Caden Beckman, a recent graduate of Pandora Gilboa, for the new taste at their food stand this year.
The Putnam County Fair will come to an end this Saturday the 26th, so there’s plenty of time to get your fair food-fix in.