Best time to plant cold-sensitive plants

The warmer spring days may have you itching to head outside and start planting that garden. However, you will want to wait a little longer for those freeze sensitive plants. Meteorologist Nathan Kitchens lets us know when we are out of the woods from those freezing temperatures.
Springtime in Ohio is known for its ups and downs, and spring 2020 is certainly living up to that billing. Unseasonably warm days in late March and early April brought spring-blooming trees and plants to life. Then, like a flip of a switch, cold weather has returned as many nights have dropped below freezing. For those eager to plant, Master Gardener Gretchen Staley offers up some advice.
"Even though the air temperature is warm, the soil warms up more slowly," said Staley. "If those plants are coming out of the greenhouse, they have been pretty accustomed to 60 and 70-degree temperatures, and they are not ready to go outside at all yet."
History can give us a really good idea for when freezing temperatures will be behind us. Here in Lima, our average last freeze is April 24th. In other locations, the last freeze doesn't hit until early May. Our latest freeze? That occurred on May 19th in 2002.
Looking at frost, which can form at 36 degrees or lower, that final date normally happens around early to mid-May in our viewing area but has occurred as late as May 22nd in 2002.
Bottom line, wait until mid-May to plant those cold-sensitive flowers and vegetables. The wait will be worth it, and it will be here before we know it.