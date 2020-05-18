Betty's Farm delivering activity bags throughout area

Bittersweet at Betty's Farm in Lima has found a way to connect with their participants, who haven't been able to attend programs at the farm because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Special activity bags, filled with exercise equipment, art supplies, a book, and more, are delivered each week to participant's homes. The bags are picked up on Fridays and sanitized. Betty's Farm works with adults and adolescents with autism.
They say their participants are excited to receive the bags every week, especially as they've been apart for the last few months.
"We’re just like one big family, so during this pandemic, they haven’t seen each other, or been able to talk to each other, they haven’t had that connection or socialization, they’ve missed that, and this all opens it back up for them," said Jerry Hunt, day program manager at Betty's Farm.
Bags have also been delivered in other locations served by Betty's Farm, including Bluffton and Spencerville.