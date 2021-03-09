BGSU students protest the hazing death of fellow student

Bowling Green State University students honor the memory of the student that died on Sunday because of a hazing incident and call for change at the university.
“What happened is not an isolated event. Things like this happen every day, every weekend, it could have been you, it could have been your best friend, it could have been any of us. This was not an isolated event and if we don’t speak up it will happen again,” says one of the protestors.
Students held a moment of silence for 20-year-old Stone Foltz and protested outside the office of university president Rodney Rogers, calling for a better system for reporting harassment, hazing, and assault at Bowling Green State University and specifically in sororities and fraternities.
Officials say Foltz was a victim of alcohol-related hazing at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event on March 4th. That chapter has been suspended at Bowling Green.
Governor Mike DeWine says he supports current efforts to reform hazing laws in the state to prevent this from happening again.
“This tragic and senseless death should remind us all the moral imperative for us to drive hazing out of the State of Ohio,” says DeWine. “It’s a moral imperative that we do this and that we not tolerate it.”
DeWine held a call with the state university presidents on Tuesday to talk about the hazing issue. As of now, no one has been charged with Foltz’s death.