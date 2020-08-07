Bicyclist killed in Rockford

Media Release from Mercer County Sheriff's Office
Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating the third fatal traffic crash in Mercer County for 2020 that occurred on St Rte 118 near the intersection of Purdy Rd, south of Rockford, OH.
Grey advised that his office received a 911 call at 1:04 PM on August 7, 2020, where the caller reported that a vehicle had struck a bicycle.
The investigation found that 58-year-old James J. Riethman of Rockford, OH was traveling northbound on St Rte 118. Riethman was operating a Recumbent Sun Seeker 3-wheel style bicycle. Riethman was struck from behind by a 1994 Chevy S-10 operated by 57-year-old Lawrence J. Meyer of Celina, OH. Riethman was ejected from the bicycle and landed in the ditch on the east side of the road. Riethman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Rockford EMS, Rockford Fire Department, Rockford Police Department, and MCERV.
This crash remains under investigation at this time.