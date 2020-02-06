Big Brothers Big Sisters appreciation dinner held at Old Barn Out Back

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio held an appreciation dinner for their volunteers at Old Barn Out Back on Thursday.
The evening began with a small speech from the Executive Director, John Neville followed up with a dinner, then a motivational speech from one of the volunteers. John spoke about the importance of having volunteers help with the organization.
Neville said, “The volunteers mean everything. They are the ones that do the heavy lifting. The board of directors, the staff, you know all we do is set the stage. It’s the mentors who are out there day after day, week after week, month after month, having an impact on the lives of these children.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for additional volunteers. You can find more information on how to become a Big at https://www.bbbs.org/get-involved/ .