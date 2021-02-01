Big Brothers Big Sisters looking for people to volunteer to be Bigs and mentor Littles

You can make a difference in a child’s life by volunteering a few hours a month.
The Big Brothers and Big Sisters of West Central Ohio is looking for “Bigs” for their “Littles”. They serve Allen, Putnam, and Hardin counties and have a waiting list of kids wanting a big brother or big sister mentor. They only ask a minimum of 4 hours a month to spend with your “little” which can make a difference.
Chris Jackson is the Community Outreach Specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio and has this to add. “A lot of these littles are coming from different backgrounds, different social-economic problems at home sometimes, not a lot of them. So, a lot of them when they come to the programs, the exposure they get outside of the home is tremendous.”
Jackson says in a recent survey of their littles showed 71-percent of them say the program has increased their self-confidence. If you are interested in becoming a ‘Big” just contact their office.