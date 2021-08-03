Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio hold Summer Fellowship

Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio met to hold a summer fellowship event Tuesday afternoon.
The organization met at Faurot Park, hosting the event for the first time in a few years. They wanted to hold this event because bigs and littles usually have one on one sessions and don’t get to meet others, and by having the event they get to meet others within the group and share ideas. There was food served, painting, and games to be played, but also an event where bigs and littles did not have to do much work to come together.
Gwenda Bevis, the Enrollment and Match Support Specialist for Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio said, “Meeting other bigs and littles that are in our program and just having a good time with our littles, and something that they did not have to work hard to plan. It’s here, everything is just pick it up and just do, you know they don’t have to think about it. We got everything planned out for them and they can just have a good time.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio are looking for more volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, you can find information on bbbswco.com.