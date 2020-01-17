Big $ Rich and Joe Diffie performing at the 2020 Van Wert County Fair

The Van Wert County Fair is bringing big names back to the fairground stage this summer.
Van Wert LIVE and the fair board has announced that BIG $ RICH along with Joe Diffie will be performing at the county fair. Tagging along for the performance will be Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister. BIG $ RICH have been changing the game of country music since the early 2000s. Grammy winner Joe Diffie has been in the country music scene through the '90s and is a Grand Ole Opry member. The fair manager says collaboration is a huge reason why this is possible and is hoping for strong community support.
"It's a huge step for our membership," said Mike Poling, fair manger. "It's a huge step for the Van Wert County Fair. And we're just excited to be a part of this and hopefully, it's a sign of things to come.
The executive director of Wan Wert LIVE says she hopes the collaboration with the fair board will create a better version of Van Wert.
"Agriculture and the arts is really what epitomizes Van Wert as a whole," Tafi Strober said, executive director of Van Wert LIVE. "And so, what better way to partner with them to showcase that."
The concert will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at the Van Wert LIVE box office or online at NPACVW.org.
Press Release from Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation: (Van Wert, OH) - IT’S BACK AND BIGGER THAN EVER! BIG $ RICH with JOE DIFFIE, presented by Jim and Mary Pope, will take the stage at the Grandstand during the Van Wert County Fair on Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 PM. This VAN WERT LIVE event, powered by the Van Wert County Foundation, will be a memorable Labor Day Weekend featuring Big Time Party Band, BIG $ RICH with Country jukebox icon, Joe Diffie. Add Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister into the mix and the good times keep flowing hit after hit after hit!
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31 at 8 AM. Tickets can be purchased between noon and 4P at the Van Wert LIVE Box Office located in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 10700 SR 118 South or purchase online at NPACVW.ORG. Early buying opportunities are available now to members of the Van Wert Agricultural Society and all current NPAC Members and Sponsors. To become a Van Wert Agricultural Society Member, contact the Van Wert County Fair Board Office at 419-238-9270. A free week fair pass is included in the membership.
Big $ Rich are America's Technicolor cowboys, brothers-in-arms in service to the creed that great music has no boundaries. Individually, John and Big Kenny are first-rate musicians, songwriters, producers, entertainers—and now the creative force behind their own label imprint, Big & Rich Records. Together, they are one of the most truly original musical forces ever unleashed on a welcoming world. Big $ Rich has made a career of being relatable and musically relevant since exploding into the public consciousness in 2003 as the rarest of breeds— true country music game changers. With 2004’s triple-platinum “Horse of a Different Color,” they were able to tap into the best strands of a wide spectrum of popular music, filter them through their pens and voices and produce a sound that is instantly recognizable, if not the best
Joe Diffie songs capture what was undeniably fun about mainstream country music in the ‘90s, but it’s his stage presence that makes him legendary. The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner has lived the full creative cycle of a veteran country singer. His hit list includes Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox (If I Die,) Ships That Don’t Come In, Pickup Man, John Deere Green, Bigger Than The Beatles, Third Rock From The Sun, Honky Tonk Attitude, and Just A Regular Joe.
Diffie's greatest hits aged well, allowing him to be a nostalgic choice for long-time country music fans and a worthwhile discovery for anyone curious about Jason Aldean's guitar heroes -- a journey that leads to party boy anthem I'm Love With a Capital ‘U."
Get to know the guys in their own words:
JOHN RICH: “In the pursuit of the American Dream, if you want something, think hard, work hard, and go after it. There’s no guarantee you’re going to get it, but the fact you’re allowed to pursue it is where you should find your happiness.”
BIG KENNY: “I want to be a fun and entertaining positive voice and entity in my community, in my country, and in the world. I hope people know that those are the things that are important to me. And when they leave a Big & Rich concert, they should feel like they’ve just witnessed the greatest show on earth.”
JOE DIFFIE: “The best advice I ever got was from my dad,” Diffie recalls with a smile. “He said, ‘If you don’t have a goal, you don’t have anything to shoot at. Do something every day towards your music. Write a song or play your guitar.’ I took that to heart and made sure I did something every day whether it was big or little. I remember getting out of bed one time because I had forgotten to do something towards my music. I actually got up, got my guitar and played for a few minutes and then went back to bed. I feel like that had something to do with the success that I’ve managed to achieve. I think it would apply in anything. I lived, breathed, ate and slept music all the time. I was so obsessed with it.”
The Grandstand is located within the Van Wert County Fairgrounds at 1055 South Washington Street, Van Wert, OH. No coolers are permitted. Alcohol will be sold within the Grandstand from the Van Wert County Agricultural Society.