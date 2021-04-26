A chilly start on this Monday morning, but today will be the transition day to much warmer air. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to around 70° later in the afternoon. Clouds will sneak in at times, but there should be a good deal of sunshine.
It will become a bit breezy overnight as south winds keep conditions mild. Lows will only fall to the middle 50s.
Tuesday brings a hint of summer-like air as highs soar to the low 80s, a complete 180° from the accumulating snow last Tuesday! A breezy southwest wind will be sustained up to 25mph. Skies will be partly sunny and it remains dry.
Scattered showers and storms are likely on Wednesday and Thursday. It certainly appears there will be plenty of dry hours on Wednesday, with rain just a bit more numerous Wednesday night and through the day Thursday. An isolated strong storm would not be out of the question as well. This rainfall is welcomed as our area is running a 1.5" to 2" deficit for the month. Rain totals could reach 1-2" for portions of the area.
As of now, it appears conditions dry out and cool down for Friday. The weekend looks to remain dry with nice conditions for outdoor plans. Highs in the lower 60s Saturday, followed by 70° on Sunday.