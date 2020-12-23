Expect a nice warm-up for our Wednesday as we see winds increase through the day. Winds could gust to 40mph at times during the afternoon. Sprinkles will develop by mid to late afternoon, giving rise to increasing rain coverage as we progress through the evening.
Rain showers become widespread overnight as winds remain gusty. As we head towards 5-7am Thursday, the back edge of the moisture will sweep through. There will likely be a short window of light snow as it exits with little to no accumulation. The trend is for the moisture to move out quicker before the cold air can allow for any meaningful snow. Areas east of I-75 would have the best chance to get a brief coating. Regardless, we'll have to watch for isolated icy spots by daybreak Thursday as any remaining moisture from the rain will freeze. Expect additional flurries to fly off and on Christmas Eve as temperatures plummet through the 20s.
There will be additional periods of flurries and snow showers Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day. Scattered coatings of snow are possible, but there will also be spots that see little to nothing. Regardless, with flurries in the air and bitter temperatures, it will certainly "feel" like Christmas this year. The current forecast calls for under 1" area-wide through Christmas Day, with the eastern part of Ohio enjoying a true white Christmas.
The cold air will not be record breaking by any means, but significant given this is our first surge of arctic air this season. Wind chills are forecast to dip below zero by Christmas morning. By Christmas Day afternoon, wind chills only recover to around 5°, as actual temperatures only reach the lower 20s.
Expect temperatures to moderate by the weekend to more seasonable levels. Our next system may have enough warm air for a period of rain late Sunday, followed by light snow showers Monday. Overall, seasonable temperatures next week with another system set to arrive late Wednesday into New Year's Eve.