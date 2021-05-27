Biggby helping to bring awareness to Mental Health Month through Matcha Lattes

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, Coleman Professional Services has been working with area businesses to get the word out and raise much-needed funds to support those who are struggling and working their way towards a path of recovery.
On May 28, 2021, both Lima locations of Biggby Coffee will be donating one dollar for every Matcha Latte sold from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can get them hot, iced, or frozen. Those dollars raised will assist Coleman clients in Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties.