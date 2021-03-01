Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary donates $150,000 to medical training facility

The Blanchard Valley Health System in Findlay received a generous donation on Monday for one of its cutting-edge training facilities.
A $150,000 check was presented by The Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary for the health system's Simulation and Innovation Center. It is equipped with medical grade mannequins and simulators to prepare associates for real-life emergencies in a low-stress environment. Monday's gift from the Auxiliary totals $525,000 in donations to the health system over a three-year span. More than 600 volunteers in the group collected money through fundraising, sales in the hospital gift shop, and sales in their second-hand store, Nearly New Shop.