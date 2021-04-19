Monday is shaping up to be a pleasant spring day! Highs are forecast to reach the middle 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
A cold front will pass the area this evening, causing temperatures to fall into the upper 30s late tonight. A few light showers will be possible.
BIG changes are ahead. Tuesday will be a cold day with temperatures in the 40s. An isolated morning rain chance will increase to scattered showers during the afternoon.
By 5pm and onward, a transition to snow will occur from northwest to southeast. By 10pm, the entire area will have snow falling. Steady snow will fall through the overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, with snow exiting 4-6am.
Once we maintain a steady rate of snow, wet and slushy accumulations will start to develop on grassy and elevated objects. Roads will be wet to slushy, but could become icy in spots for Wednesday morning's commute. Snow totals of 1 to 3" are expected on the grass, with localized higher totals possible.
Along with the snow chance, a freeze watch is in effect from 10pm Tuesday to 8am Thursday. Temperatures in the upper 20s could kill sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Very chilly air mid-week will moderate to 60° by Friday afternoon! A cooler set-up could cause temperatures to only reach the 50s next weekend. Beyond that, a big surge of warmth could put us well into the 70s by next Tuesday.