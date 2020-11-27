The Bluffton Area Chamber of Commerce says the Blaze of Lights will go on because this year the theme is "You Can't Stop Christmas from Coming."
The chamber CEO says the annual month long light show will go on this year. For everyone's safety, some changes are being made. Of course you can go out to see the lights in Bluffton, beginning Saturday until the new year. In place of a parade there will be a Santa caravan. People will lineup behind the jolly man and can decorate their cars, and go on a tour of lights. There will also be a drive-in opportunity to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Both of those are on Dec. 5. To participate you have to register for the events on explorebluffton.com.
"I have to say too, this all got started with the Ream Folk Art Display," Paula Scott said, CEO of the chamber. "Harry and Dorthy Ream created cutouts. They started with I think with three white deer. In 1938 they put lights on it and people came from miles around to see this new technological marvel."
The town crier and show choir presentations this year will be up on Youtube and Facebook to avoid a large crowd.