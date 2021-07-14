"Block Challenge Lima" postponed

A new effort to improve Lima neighborhoods hasn’t worked out as planned.
“Block Challenge Lima” will not be awarding grants for home improvement projects this year as no entry met the requirements of the challenge. Entries were to be a group of neighbors living relatively close to each other join forces to spruce up the neighborhood. The privately funded project would provide some matching grant money to make that happen. The group is not giving up but going back to the drawing board to market the project to neighborhood groups and organizations.
Block Challenge Lima organizer Mike Blass explains, “The two components of this require that physical improvements be made in a neighborhood but it has to be done in collaboration with neighbors. So, we’re really trying to build community while we’re also trying to improve the physical aspect of that community.”
You can find out more about “Block Challenge Lima” on their website.