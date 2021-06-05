Block party kicks off the summer season with positivity in Lima

A block party promoted safety and positivity in the City of Lima.

The Soldiers of Honor held a Safe Summer Kickoff Boxing Block Party on South Union Street on Saturday. Games, activities, food, and more were available to area residents who participated in the event.

A special boxing demonstration also showed kids the benefits of boxing, as well as showing how to go through hand drills and sparring with a partner.

The Soldiers of Honor is a boxing program that promotes positive mental and physical health in children. The block party aimed to provide the community and its youth with resources that they can use this summer.

